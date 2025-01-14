Switzerland is being pulled into 'military Schengen' — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance is dragging Switzerland into the "military Schengen", Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2024.

"The European Union was created for Europeans, but not long ago it signed an agreement with NATO, according to which the European Union, in military terms, if there is a war, God forbid, will do what NATO tells it to do. Not only the European Union, but Switzerland has already been told - let's join the military Schengen if NATO needs to drive through your territory towards Russia," Lavrov said.

According to the minister, what the Council of Europe is doing now is being done by the decision of the United States. "The reason why I say this is that the OSCE and NATO, and now the European Union, the Council of Europe and the Nordic Council, which are now all NATO members, are all Euro-Atlantic structures, not Eurasian. Those who want to keep Europe ‘in check’ are probably interested in preserving and continuing the Euro-Atlantic structure’s domination," the minister noted.