MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 145 servicemen in a day in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroups North and Dnepr, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In the Belgorod direction, units of the Battlegroup North inflicted losses on concentrations of manpower and equipment of the mechanized, tank, two airborne assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and a defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Zapselye, Yunakovka, Proletarskoye, Novodmitrovka and Sadki in the Sumy region. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 75 servicemen, an armored combat vehicle, 14 cars and 6 artillery pieces. A fuel depot was destroyed," the ministry said.

In the meantime, units of the Battlegroup Dnepr defeated formations of the coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the territorial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Novopavlovka in the Zaporozhye region and Kazatskoye in the Kherson region. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 70 servicemen, a combat armored vehicle and three cars. An electronic warfare station and two ammunition depots were destroyed.