Kremlin states contrast between positions of Middle East and EU regarding Russia

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The countries of the Middle East show mutual interest in cooperation with Russia, which completely contrasts with the European approach, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a commentary to VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"Here we see absolute reciprocity, which, of course, contrasts, for example, with what we see in European countries," the Kremlin representative said.

He added that Russia has excellent relations with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Peskov noted that Russia is ready to develop relations with all countries that are interested in it.

"President Putin's directive is that we are ready to develop relations with all countries and go as deep in this development as these countries themselves are ready," the Kremlin representative said.

On April 17, Putin held talks in the Kremlin with the Emir of Qatar and received Iran's Foreign Minister. On April 22, the President also met with the Sultan of Oman.