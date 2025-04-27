Suspect in murder of General Yaroslav Moskalik charged with terrorist attack

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Investigators have charged the man who killed Deputy Chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Yaroslav Moskalik with terrorist attack, Svetlana Petrenko, official representative of Russia’s Investigative Committee, told TASS.

"As part of the criminal case on the terrorist attack, as a result of which Deputy Chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik was killed, the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia has charged Ignat Kuzin with committing crimes under Articles 205, 222.1, 223.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (terrorist act, illegal trafficking and manufacture of explosives and explosive devices)," she said.

She added that Ignat Kuzin, the man who killed Moskalik, admitted that he was recruited by employees of the Security Service of Ukraine, who promised him $18,000 for the murder.

"The accused man said that he was recruited for money by employees of the Security Service of Ukraine, who contacted him, and elaborated on the specific tasks assigned to him. <...> He was promised a monetary reward in the total amount of $18,000," she said.

On Saturday, officers from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) detained a suspect in the murder of Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the Russian General Staff.

The suspect was an agent of Ukrainian special services with a Ukrainian residence permit Ignat Kuzin born in 1983. He had planted explosives in a Volkswagen Golf in the town of Balashikha in the Moscow Region, resulting in the death of Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the Russian General Staff, born in 1966, the FSB press service said.

According to the FSB, Kuzin acquired a motor vehicle and installed in it a home-made explosive device, obtaining components for it from a stash set up by Ukrainian special services in the Moscow Region. The explosive device was activated from Ukrainian territory, the press service said.