MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 140 servicemen in the last 24 hours in the Battlegroup East zone of responsibility zone, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the Battlegroup East continued to advance deep into the enemy's defense. They inflicted losses on the manpower and equipment of the mechanized, airmobile, ranger brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and the marine brigade in the areas of the settlements of Otradnoye, Komar and Volnoye Pole of the Donetsk People's Republic," the Defense Ministry said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian armed forces also lost three combat armored vehicles, four cars and three artillery pieces. Two electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots were destroyed.