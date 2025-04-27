Lavrov arrives in Brazil to attend BRICS ministerial meeting

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Brazil to take part in the BRICS ministerial meeting due to be held on April 28 and 29.

According to a TASS correspondent, his plane landed at Rio de Janeiro airport.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing earlier that the upcoming meeting of the top BRICS diplomats will address current problems on the international agenda, issues of settling crises and conflicts, as well as prospects for improving the global governance system with a focus on raising the role of the countries of the global majority.

Brazil took over BRICS presidency from Russia on January 1.