MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Ukraine’s army lost a tank and a considerable number of its personnel in its botched attempt to counterattack in the direction of Vozdvizhevka and Varvarovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Russia’s Battlegroup East also captured Ukrainian soldiers, a source in Russian defense circles told TASS.

"In the light of its failures in the Gulyaipole direction, the enemy made an attempt yesterday to remedy the situation. Up to 50 enemy troops from the Da Vinci Wolves formation tried to break through the defenses of the Battlegroup East on two motor vehicles, four armored combat vehicles and with the support of three T-64 tanks in the direction of Vozdvizhevka-Varvarovka," the defense source said.

The Ukrainian military suffered heavy casualties, losing at least a tank, three armored combat vehicles, a pickup truck and a considerable number of its personnel. Some Ukrainian soldiers were captured as prisoners-of-war, he specified.

"Presumably, this counterattack largely pursued the media effect," the defense source said.