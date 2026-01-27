New Sollers SUV set for late August-early September 2026 launch

ULYANOVSK, January 27. /TASS/. The Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant (UAZ) will launch the new Sollers S9 SUV in late August to early September 2026, Adil Shirinov, chairman of the board of directors of Sollers PJSC, told reporters after visiting the facility.

"Among the major projects we are implementing this year, in late May to June we will open a stamping production facility. This is likely one of the largest investments made in the plant since its founding. It is a new stamping line on which we will produce parts for virtually all vehicles to be manufactured here – the ST6, ST8, and ST9 pickups, <…> and the SUV <…>, which we will roll out in the third quarter, in late August to early September. The new SUV to be launched here represents a major investment," he said.

It was previously reported that the rollout of the body-on-frame Sollers S9 SUV in 2026 will follow a full production cycle with minimal time gaps between stages, including the establishment of body panel stamping at the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant.

Shirinov added that the coming years will see major investments in the enterprise and the implementation of large-scale projects. "We are talking about a frame welding shop. Then we have a project for longitudinal beam production. And the most significant project we are undertaking is the start of construction of a paint complex, which we hope to complete by the end of 2027 and put into operation," the chairman said.

He also emphasized that such sweeping transformations have never taken place at the plant over its entire history. "Our task is to make this a truly multi-brand plant, producing a wide range of models – from pickups and SUVs to trucks and buses – that will be manufactured at this site," Shirinov said.

Earlier, Ulyanovsk Region Governor Alexey Russkikh told reporters that approximately 12.5 bln rubles ($163.3 mln) will be invested in the development of UAZ in 2026-2027.