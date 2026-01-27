MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian soldiers are destroying Ukrainian armed forces equipment approaching Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy is experiencing problems transporting troops and evacuating the wounded, military expert Vitaly Kiselev said.

"For them (Ukrainian soldiers - TASS), the fact that our units are destroying equipment, armored vehicles, and lightly armored vehicles approaching Kostantinovka has now become a major difficulty. Therefore, they will now have difficulty transporting personnel and evacuating them," the expert said on the Soloviev Live television channel.

Earlier, Chief of the Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov reported that Battlegroup South units are conducting combat operations to destroy Ukrainian formations in Konstantinovka.