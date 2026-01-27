Chisinau’s allegations about Russia’s 'defiant attitude' towards Moldova are ungrounded

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The recent statement made by Moldovan Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu about Moscow's allegedly "defiant attitude" towards Chisinau is ungrounded as Russia respects Moldova's sovereignty and does not interfere in its internal affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

The diplomat was commenting on Grosu’s allegations that Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov would not be able to present his credentials "as long as Russia had such a defiant attitude" and that he "could enter the history books as the first-ever uncredited ambassador."

"It seems to us that the distinguished speaker of the Moldovan Parliament was not referring to the accreditation of our ambassador, since he has it, but to the fact that the Moldovan president avoids accepting his credentials," she stated.

"Igor Grosu's statement about Russia's alleged ‘defiant attitude’ towards Moldova is ungrounded. Our country respects the sovereignty of the Republic of Moldova and does not interfere in its internal affairs," Zakharova noted. "Our diplomats are professionals, they protect interests of their country and as well as its citizens and comply with the laws and customs of their host country."

The Russian diplomat pointed out that "the basic rules for ambassadors in order to execute their duties are about requesting and receiving an agreman, to hand over copies of credentials to the Foreign Ministry of the host country and obtain accreditation… All this has been done already."

Zakharova noted that many examples in the history of diplomacy show that credentials "were not awarded until the very end of the ambassadors' tenure, but it did not stop them from fulfilling their professional duties."

"Previous reasons behind cases when diplomas were not awarded [with credentials] were always dictated by developments in the host country, for example, the incapacity or illness of the head of state, and definitely not the actions of the sending party," she stated.

"We hope, Chisinau will not become part of the diplomatic history with another case when the leadership of a country participating in the Vienna Convention as of 1961 is unable to accept credentials from the ambassador of a foreign state with which it enjoys diplomatic relations," she added.

Ozerov received an agreman from the Moldovan Foreign Ministry and arrived in Chisinau on October 24, 2024, providing copies of his credentials. He noted back then that from the international law’s stance it meant that the ambassador had assumed his full powers.

However, the ceremony of accepting credentials by Moldovan President Maia Sandu has not yet taken place. The country’s president postponed the meeting and the ceremony itself citing the allegedly unfriendly actions on behalf of Russia.