Five killed in fire in Russia’s Siberian region of Yakutia

YAKTUSK, January 28. /TASS/. A fire that broke out in a house in the village of Nurbachan in Russia’s Siberian region of Yakutia has claimed the lives of five people and left two more injured, the press service of the regions’ emergencies ministry department said.

"As a result, two victims were taken to a hospital. According to preliminary information, more could be injured. The fire damaged the entire house with an area of 91 square meters," the department said. "Five dead bodies were found at the scene. They are yet to be identified."

Initial reports suggest that short circuit could be a possible cause. A total of 10 people and two fire engines were involved in the firefighting effort.