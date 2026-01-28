US Air Force to hold exercises in CENTCOM zone of responsibility

NEW YORK, January 28. /TASS/. Ninth Air Force of the United States will hold a multi-day military exercises in the US Central Command (CENTCOM)’s zone of responsibility, which includes the Middle East and North Africa.

"Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) will be conducting a multi-day readiness exercise to demonstrate the ability to deploy, disperse, and sustain combat airpower across the US Central Command area of responsibility," CENTCOM said on its website.

Earlier, it was reported that the US naval strike group led by the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln has entered CENTCOM’s area of operations as Washington is expanding its military presence in the region. It has also deployed a squadron of F-15 fighter jets and C-17 military transport aircraft to the region.