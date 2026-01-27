ST. PETERSBURG, January 27. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has expressed concern over the tendency of Poland and the Baltic states to fear and demonize Russia, describing it as a significant mistake. In an interview with Life journalist Alexander Yunashev, Peskov highlighted that for centuries, certain countries have harbored a "shortage of friendly feelings" toward Russia.

"Take Poland, for example. We genuinely face challenges with Poland. The Baltic states also present difficulties for us. For some reason, they are perpetually afraid of us and tend to demonize Russia. Every new government seems to develop an intense hostility toward our country and its people," Peskov remarked.

He underscored that such an attitude is misguided, suggesting that these nations could benefit from engaging more deeply with Russian culture and fostering better relations. "There is much that Poland and the Baltic states could learn from Russia and our shared history," he added.