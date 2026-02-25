China to support development of Germany, other countries — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, February 25. /TASS/. The Chinese government is determined to pursue a development strategy that will foster growth in Germany and other countries, President Xi Jinping said.

"China is still following the path of peaceful development, and we will continue sharing development opportunities with all countries, including Germany," the Chinese leader said, as quoted by CCTV.

Xi Jinping met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Beijing. The Chinese leader expressed hope that Germany will look at China’s development "in an objective and sensible manner," carry out a "positive and pragmatic" policy toward Beijing, and jointly ensure a stable, long-term development of bilateral ties. According to Xi Jinping, Chinese-German relations have a significant impact on Europe and the world as a whole.