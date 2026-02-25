China, Germany support UN and development of green technologies

BEIJING, February 25. /TASS/. China and Germany have supported the UN status and agreed to promote advanced environmental technologies.

"Both sides confirmed that the principles of the UN charter and international law form the basis for cooperation between the two countries. China and Germany will continue to make efforts in this direction, will maintain dialogue on international issues, resolutely defend the UN status, and firmly adhere to the principles of multilateralism and free trade," said a joint statement released after talks between Premier Li Qiang and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"Both sides agreed to continue the Sino-German dialogue on climate change and green transformation."

Beijing and Berlin confirmed that they will encourage the expansion of interpersonal contacts and boost culture and sports cooperation. For instance, there are plans to promote mutual understanding through exchange programs and mutual visits.