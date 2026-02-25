Russia initiated third stage of Eastern Range upgrade — PM

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russia has started the third phase of Eastern Range [Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian Railways - TASS] development, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during his report in the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly.

"We are gradually developing the rail and marine infrastructure. We launched the third upgrade phase of the Eastern Range," the prime minister said.

In 2022, Russian Railways announced completion of the first phase of Eastern Range development, with the throughput capacity of two railways growing to 144 mln metric tons. The second phase of the program was designed until late 2024.