MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Last year’s grain harvest in Russia was among top five over the past two decades, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Grain yields were in the top five over the past two decades," he said reporting to the State Duma (lower house of parliament).

The premier also noted the expanding network of professional and scientific centers in the country that clearly meet the needs of key sectors, including agriculture, which shows positive results. Its production volume increased by almost 5% last year, he said.

In 2024, Russia's grain harvest totaled nearly 130 mln tons. In 2023, the second-largest harvest in Russian history was obtained, amounting to around 143 mln tons, and roughly 147 mln tons including Donbass and Novorossiya.

In 2022, Russia set a new record for gross grain harvest, with a total of 157.676 mln tons harvested.