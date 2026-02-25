Next round of Russia-US-Ukraine talks expected in early March — Zelensky

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. There are plans to hold another round of trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine early next month, Novyny.LIVE quoted Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky as saying.

"It will take place, in our view, in early March," he announced.

On February 26, Geneva will host a meeting between Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, Zelensky added. "They will discuss details of the Ukraine restoration package as No. 1 issue. Arrangements toward a trilateral meeting will be next on the agenda. And Umerov will negotiate details of a swap as No. 3," he revealed.

The previous round of trilateral talks was held in Geneva on February 17-18.