Budget revenues from Sber Group over $17 bln — CEO

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Budget revenues from Sber Group totaled over 1.3 trillion rubles ($17 bln) as of 2025 year-end, CEO Herman Gref told reporters before the disclosure of IFRS reporting statements of the bank for 2025.

"Sber Group paid 543.3 bln rubles ($7.1 bln) of income tax as of 2025 year-end. Total payments of the Sber Group with consideration of all other fiscal items and insurance contributions exceeded 948 bln rubles ($12.4 bln)," the chief executive said.

"Furthermore, Sber paid record-high dividends of 786.9 bln rubles ($10.3 bln), which are record-high in its history. A half of them went to the treasury of the state as the main shareholder represented by the Ministry of Finance. Thus the total revenues of the national budget from the Sber Group was over 1.3 trillion rubles in 2025," Gref added.