HAIKOU, February 25. /TASS/. The Chinese New Year holidays in Sanya in southern Hainan province, which ended on February 23, demonstrated the high level of service and organization of this tourist center after the launch of a special customs regime in the province, Sanya Ribao reported.



According to the newspaper, Sanya experienced a boom in tourism during the holiday season. Data from the Feizhu platform revealed that the number of tickets ordered for tourist attractions increased by 75%, while the number of hotel stays rose by 40%. Meanwhile, orders for individual tours and transfers more than doubled. This growth in tourist traffic was the result of the authorities' and businesses' active efforts to ensure a high level of service.



The newspaper emphasized that caring for guests has become a top priority for the city this season. Measures to ensure fair prices and quality service have allowed tourists to enjoy the high level of service provided. Several initiatives have been implemented to support travelers, including monitoring prices for accommodations and seafood, as well as providing round-the-clock assistance.



Sanya has also been actively improving its infrastructure. Ahead of the holidays, Phoenix Airport opened a new terminal, increasing its capacity. In addition, new bus routes for tourists were launched. Also, the city offered free parking for nine days, solving the problem of parking in popular areas.



This year, considerable attention was also paid to cultural and entertainment events. The city hosted unique festivals and concerts, and tourists were able to enjoy cultural programs at various venues. Robotic guides and special offers in duty-free shops were welcome additions to the high level of service.



According to the newspaper, Sanya continues to develop as an international tourist center, strengthening its position in the global market. In 2026, the city opened new horizons for foreign tourists by offering comfort, Sanya Ribao pointed out.