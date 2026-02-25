Iranian government confirms talks with US in Geneva on February 26

TEHRAN, February 25. /TASS/. Iran and the United States will hold a third round of nuclear talks in Geneva on Thursday, according to Iranian Government Spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani.

"Negotiations will be held in Geneva tomorrow," Mohajerani told a news briefing. She added that Iranian Foreign Ministry officials will report on the progress of the consultations.

Earlier, the ISNA news agency said the third round of Iran-US consultations on resolving the crisis surrounding the Iranian nuclear program will take place at Oman's diplomatic mission in Geneva on the morning of February 26.

According to the agency, the head of the Iranian delegation, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, will depart Tehran for Geneva on Wednesday evening.