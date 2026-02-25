BRUSSELS, February 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military is hardly content with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) produced in Europe or the United States, complaining that few of them are fit for modern combat or resistant to electronic warfare systems, the web portal Euractiv reported.

The web portal’s reporters talked with the chief of staff of the Ukrainian army’s 412th Nemesis Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade. He cited an example with the drones that the Ukrainian army used in 2023 and subsequently tried to employ in 2024. These UAVs conducted about 50 flights, and none of them could penetrate the frontline, he said.

The Ukrainian officer admitted that Ukraine’s allies were unaware of how quickly the situation changes during the conflict. European bureaucracy hinders military aid provision to Kiev to full extent, the web portal reported.

Russia has repeatedly stated that the attempts to beef up the Kiev regime with weapons only prolong the armed conflict in Ukraine.