LUGANSK, March 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian attacks killed nearly 40 Russian civilians and injured more than 200 people, including six children, over the past week, Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Over the past week, the Ukrainian shelling impacted 239 civilians: 202 were injured, including six minors, while 37 died. <…> The largest number of those affected were reported in the Bryansk, Belgorod, Kherson, and Zaporozhye Regions, as well as in the Donetsk People's Republic. In these regions, the civilian population and facilities were subjected to Ukrainian drone, missile, and artillery shelling," the diplomat said.

Miroshnik noted that most of the injuries were caused by Ukrainian drone attacks. Thus, 171 civilians were affected by them, accounting for about 71% of all injuries.

In addition, the diplomat said that the Ukrainian armed forces continued to mine Russian territory remotely, most frequently using drones. "New cases of explosive detonations leading to civilian deaths and injuries were recorded in the DPR, where a 63-year-old Gorlovka resident was injured. Another man, a rescuer, died in Yasinovataya, and three of his colleagues were injured. A civilian died and another was injured in the Zaporozhye region due to an anti-personnel mine detonation," Miroshnik pointed out.

In total, Ukrainian servicemen launched nearly 3,400 different munitions at Russia, the diplomat concluded.