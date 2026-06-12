Europe demands Bosnia and Herzegovina impose visas on Russians — Dodik

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Europe is pressuring Bosnia and Herzegovina to introduce a visa regime for Russian citizens, Milorad Dodik, leader of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD), the leading political party in Republika Srpska, one of Bosnia and Herzegovina's two entities, said in an interview with TASS.

"Bosnia and Herzegovina is also being pressured to introduce visas for Russian citizens. However, we will not allow such a decision to pass, just as we prevented the formal introduction of sanctions against Russia. There is no Bosnia and Herzegovina without the Serbs. And the Serbs say that visas for Russian citizens will not be introduced. The Bosniaks cannot make such a decision without us. Members of my party will not support it. If they do not vote for it, a visa regime for Russian citizens will not be introduced, despite attempts by some to push for it for years," he said.

According to Dodik, the pressure extends beyond Russia. "They are demanding visas for Chinese citizens and others as well. But that would amount to isolation. So much for the European Union's approach to rights and freedoms. Why can’t we maintain good relations with Russia and China? Republika Srpska will under no circumstances allow visas to be imposed on Russian citizens. Even if they try to punish us for it. We will see what comes next," he added.