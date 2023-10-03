Armenia’s ratification of ICC Rome Statute requires seeking diplomatic solution — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Armenia's accession to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) demands that Russia seek a viable diplomatic solution, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Our contacts [with Yerevan] continue at various levels and some serious conversations on this topic await us. We need to look for some kind of diplomatic solution in this regard," Peskov said in commenting on the situation.

He added that the legal nuances of the issue would have to be looked into, reiterating that Russia saw the Hague-based ICC’s arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova as "absolutely unlawful and void."

"We will have to look into whether some acts may take precedence over international law in Armenia - since now this is in fact the international legal situation for Armenia - or whether they cannot provide special conditions for exceptions," Peskov said.

Earlier, the Kremlin spokesman said that Moscow did not welcome Yerevan's plans to join the Rome Statute. According to Peskov, this decision by the Armenian authorities was an "extremely hostile" move with respect to Russia.