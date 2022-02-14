US likely to withdraw all personnel from Kiev within next two days - TV

WASHINGTON, February 14. /TASS/. Washington is going to withdraw all US employees from Kiev within the next 24-48 hours, CBS News stated on Twitter.

"[The US President Joe] Biden’s administration is preparing to withdraw all US personnel from Kiev within the next 24-48 hours," the statement reads. CBS News neither specified the department nor explained whether the staff would leave Ukraine.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s European Pravda publication stated that US Charge d’Affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien and some other American diplomats were moving from Kiev to Lvov.

Earlier, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN that the US authorities were ready to order all American diplomats to leave Kiev amid the threats of alleged Russia’s aggression.

Concerns over Moscow’s alleged preparations for an invasion of Ukraine have been increasingly announced in the West and in Kiev recently. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these statements as an empty and groundless escalation of tension, emphasizing that Russia posed no threat to anyone. At the same time, the Kremlin press secretary did not exclude some possible provocations to justify such claims and warned that the attempts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict by force would carry extremely serious consequences.