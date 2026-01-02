Supreme leader’s advisor issues tough warning to anyone threatening Iran’s security

TEHRAN, January 2. /TASS/. Ali Shamkhani, advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has issued a tough warning to anyone threatening the country’s security.

"Every hand of intervention that approaches Iranian security with excuses will be cut off with a regrettable response before it arrives," he wrote in an X post.

US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier that if Tehran "violently kills peaceful protesters, <...> the United States of America will come to their rescue."

"The people of Iran are well familiar with the experience of ‘rescuing’ Americans; from Iraq and Afghanistan to Gaza," Shamkhani stressed, adding: "Iran’s national security is a red line."

Protests broke out in Tehran on December 29 due to a sharp depreciation in the Iranian rial. President Masoud Pezeshkian ordered Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni to build dialogue with protests, and announced banking and financial reforms.