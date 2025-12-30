Tourist flow from Russia to North Korea to reach 7,000 people in 2025

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The tourist flow from Russia to North Korea will reach 7,000 people in 2025, and it will increase even more next year, Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, co-chair of the Russian-North Korean intergovernmental commission Alexander Kozlov said in an interview with TASS.

"In 2024 and 2025, the tourist flow from Russia more than doubled compared to the pre-COVID period. In 2024, approximately 4,000 Russian tourists visited Korea. This year, we plan to reach 7,000 people," he said.

Growth will continue, the minister added. "Considering the region's unique cultural and natural features, we believe we'll see another increase in 2026," he said.

Kozlov previously stated that Russians were showing growing interest in visiting North Korea.