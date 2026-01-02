Pro-Palestine activists smash up factory in UK over weapons supplies to Israel

LONDON, January 2. /TASS/. Pro-Palestine activists attacked machinery at a Scottish aerospace factory shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day, The Daily Telegraph reported.

According to the paper, activists targeted the Bruntons Aero Products industrial estate outside Edinburgh "because it supplies specialist parts for defense companies Leonardo and BAE Systems, both of which have been heavily criticised for their alleged links to Israel."

The activists also left graffiti that said "There’s only one way this ends."

Police are investigating the incident, The Daily Telegraph noted. Meanwhile, no organization has taken responsibility for the break-in yet.