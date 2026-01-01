MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. In impotent rage, Vladimir Zelensky, who does not stop at killing women and children in attempts to retain power, has decided to take it out on civilians, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement in connection with the Kiev regime's terrorist attack against civilians in the Kherson Region of Russia. "Against the backdrop of the Russian Armed Forces' successes and the Ukrainian military’s defeats at the frontline, as well as the failed attempt by Ukrainian terrorists to attack the state residence of the president of Russia in the Novgorod Region on December 29, 2025, the Kiev usurper has decided, in his impotent rage, to take revenge on defenseless civilians. To maintain power, he is prepared to kill women and children and commit crimes similar to what was committed at the Odessa Trade Union House, with the aim to intimidate the population of the reunited Russian regions, who have forever pinned their future on Russia through referendums," the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over a terrorist act. "All those guilty of this monstrous, bloody crime will be identified and will face inevitable punishment," the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized.