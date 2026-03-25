MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. New mobilization rules are being prepared in Ukraine for April with the intention of targeting men in the country’s large cities, particularly Kiev, the Telegraf publication reported, citing Fedor Venislavsky, a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

The parliamentarian believes that the innovations should help reduce the number of conflicts with employees of territorial recruitment centers (TCC, the equivalent of a military enlistment office). In particular, the distribution of mobilization burdens may be changed. The Ukrainian parliament member emphasized that a significant portion of men have been mobilized in villages, while the situation differs in large cities, for example, in Kiev.

"That is why we are all working on this: us, the office of [Vladimir] Zelensky, and the defense ministry. I think that some adequate, fair mobilization rules will be developed that will improve [its conduct], minimize conflicts and provide the security and defense sector with everything necessary," the publication quoted Venislavsky as saying.

Since February 2022, Ukraine has declared and repeatedly extended a general mobilization. The authorities are doing everything possible to prevent men of draft age from evading service.

Ukrainian social media regularly publishes footage of violent mobilization and conflicts between citizens and military registration office employees in various cities. Due to a critical shortage of personnel, the army is conducting raids in public places. Men of draft age are trying by any means to leave the country, often risking their lives. At the same time, incidents of open confrontations between citizens and military enlistment office employees are becoming increasingly common. The term "busification" has become popularized, with TCC employees referred to as "people catchers." Recently, Ukrainian media have reported an increase in the number of TCC patrols on the streets of Kiev and the ramping up of mobilization measures.