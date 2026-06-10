Only 11% of Europeans view US as ally — poll

BERLIN, June 10. /TASS/. Only 11% of Europeans view the United States as an ally that shares their interests and values, while most doubt Washington would come to their aid in the event of an attack, according to a survey by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR).

The poll was conducted in May across 15 European countries, including Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom. According to the findings, the share of Europeans who regard the US as an ally has fallen from 22% in November 2024 to 11%.

Majorities in all countries surveyed expressed doubts that the United States would provide military assistance if they came under attack. At the same time, many respondents said support from other European countries was more likely.

The survey also pointed to growing support in Europe for strengthening the continent’s own defense capabilities. Nearly half of respondents backed joint EU action to finance defense spending, while majorities in several countries supported reducing dependence on US-made weapons and purchasing European military equipment instead.

At the same time, the idea of creating a purely European defense system to replace NATO received limited support. Most respondents believe relations between Europe and the United States could improve after President Donald Trump leaves office.