World Bank revises Russian GDP growth forecast to 1.2% in 2026

WASHINGTON, June 10. /TASS/. The World Bank (WB) revised upward its forecasts for Russian GDP growth next year in the June report dedicated to global economic development prospects.

The document indicates that Russia is expected to see the economic growth by 1.4% in 2025 (up 0.2 percentage point against January data), by 1.2% in 2026 (up 0.1 percentage point), and by 1.2% in 2027, according to estimates of the bank.

"In Russia, growth rose to 4.3% in 2024, supported by solid growth in manufacturing activity, particularly in military-related and import-substituting industries," the World Bank said.

World Bank experts believe that the slowdown of Russian economic growth is related to toughening of monetary policy of the country. Oil production, according to report authors, will decline in early 2025 to 9.1 mln barrels per day, which is 0.2 mln barrels per day smaller than in 2024.