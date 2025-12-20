Equatorial Guinea ready to host next Russia-Africa summit in 2026 — top diplomat

CAIRO, December 20. /TASS/. Equatorial Guinea is ready to host the next Russia-Africa summit in 2026, the country’s Foreign Minister Simeon Oyono Esono Angue said.

"We are fully ready to continue our cooperation [with Russia] and we are ready to host the next Russia-Africa summit in our country in 2026," he said at a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Forum ministerial conference.

According to the minister, this event will help strengthen relations between Russia and Africa in all areas and will contribute to cooperation for development. In his words, Africa views Russia as a strategic partner and is interested in developing cooperation with it in such sectors as energy, farming, and education.

Russian Ambassador to Addis Ababa Yevgeny Terekhin told TASS earlier that the next Russia-Africa summit in 2026 may be held in Ethiopia.