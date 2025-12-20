US conducting operation to seize ship off Venezuela — agency

LONDON, December 20. /TASS/ The United States is conducting an operation in international waters off Venezuela’s coast to intercept and detain a sanctioned ship, Reuters reported, citing three unnamed US officials.

The officials did not say where operation was taking place but added the ·Coast Guard was in the lead, Reuters said.

On December 10, US President Donald Trump confirmed the seizure of an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, asserting that the US intends to retain the vessel's cargo. The Venezuelan foreign ministry condemned this action, describing the armed seizure as "a flagrant act of theft and international piracy."

When asked to confirm Reuters’ reports, the Pentagon referred TASS to the White House for comments. Meanwhile, neither the White House nor the Department of State replied to a TASS inquiry.