Trump confirms retaliatory strike against IS in Syria

WASHINGTON, December 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump confirmed that US forces have carried out a massive retaliatory strike against locations of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) on Syrian territory.

"I ordered a massive strike on the terrorists that killed our three great patriots last week. Two soldiers, one interpreter, all great people. And [the strike] was very successful, with precision," he said during a speech on December 19 to supporters in North Carolina.

On December 19, the New York Times reported, citing sources, that the US military has started to deliver air strikes on the infrastructure of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) in Syria. According to the publication, the operation involved US fighter jets and attack helicopters. Dozens of IS sites came under attack, including ammunition depots.

On December 13, the Pentagon said two US National Guard members and one American civilian interpreter were killed during the incident in Palmyra in the central part of Syria’s Homs Governorate. According to the US side, they assisted a special operation against the Islamic State in the region.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote on the X social network that the attacker was "killed by partner forces." Shortly after, US President Donald Trump vowed retaliation to the attack.