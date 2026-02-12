Two Israeli nationals violate border with Lebanon, army says

TEL AVIV, February 12. /TASS/. Two Israeli nationals violated the country's border with Lebanon on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"IDF surveillance identified a gathering of approximately 20 Israeli individuals near the Israel-Lebanon border. During the gathering, two individuals crossed the border into Lebanon near the community of Yir'on. IDF troops were dispatched to the scene, located the civilians, and returned them safely to Israeli territory," the statement reads.

According to the army, "the suspects will be transferred to the Israel Police for further processing."

The IDF added that it "strongly condemns this incident and emphasizes its severity, which constitutes a criminal offense that endangers civilians and IDF troops."