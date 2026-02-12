Moscow Zoo celebrates 162nd anniversary

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The Moscow Zoo celebrates its 162nd anniversary on February 12 and will mark the milestone with a weekend of special events on February 14 and 15, including a lecture, a performance, and guided tours, the zoo’s press service said.

"The festivities kick off on February 14. At noon, the zoo will host an open lecture titled ‘From Menagery to Zoo.’ The listeners will explore the evolution of zoological gardens, their historical mission, and the first animals to reside at the main national zoological garden. At the same time, the Bird House will host a ‘Robin the Penguin's’ creative workshop where visitors can craft eco-friendly souvenirs," the statement says.

Visitors can also take part in a behind-the-scenes tour to learn about the daily life of the animals and the evolving relationship between humans and wildlife across different historical periods. On February 15, the zoo library will present a special performance of "Birds in a Flurry," followed by a tour of the zoo territory. "It’s been 162 years, which is a long time, yet it’s just the beginning. <...> We thank our team, our visitors, and everyone who shares the commitment to biodiversity conservation," the Zoo’s director, Svetlana Akulova said, as quoted by the press service.

The Moscow Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Europe. It was founded in 1864 by the Imperial Russian Society for the Acclimatization of Animals and Plants. At the beginning of 2025, the zoo set an absolute world record, confirmed by the Russian Book of Records: the collection features 1,253 species.