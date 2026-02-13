Chilean president denounces blockade of Cuba as crime

BUENOS AIRES, February 13. /TASS/. Chilean President Gabriel Boric has condemned the intensified US blockade of Cuba, calling it a crime.

"The blockade that the United States has imposed on Cuba and has intensified in recent weeks is criminal and violates the human rights of the entire population. One may disagree with Cuba, but nothing can justify harm to children and innocent citizens," the Chilean leader wrote on X.

Boric also said that Chile, together with other Latin American countries, would allocate funds to UNICEF to support the Cuban people. "We call for an end to this inhumane blockade, as the UN General Assembly has repeatedly demanded," he added.