MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is ready to go to literally any lengths to prevent the achievement of a just peace in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

She noted that few European states undermine Russia-US negotiation efforts as much as France.

TASS has compiled the diplomat’s key statements.

Board of Peace

Russia is still defining its position regarding the Board of Peace. "Work on shaping the position is ongoing," the diplomat said during a briefing.

Russia will not send delegates to the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace. "Russia will not take part in the [upcoming] Board of Peace meeting," Zakharova said.

Terrorist attacks by Kiev

The Kiev regime is deliberately intensifying terrorist attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure during key international negotiations on conflict resolution.

The assassination attempt on Russian Lieutenant-General Vladimir Alexeyev, First Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff, has revealed the intent of the Kiev regime, led by Vladimir Zelensky, to derail the negotiation process on the Ukrainian settlement.

Kiev is prepared to go to virtually any extent in an attempt to prevent the achievement of a just peace in Ukraine.

The Kiev regime directly supports terrorists on the African continent and supplies them with weaponry: "Africa is suffering from the uncontrolled influx of Western arms to the Kiev regime, as weapons from there end up across the continent via black markets and fall into the hands of militants."

The West against Russia and Belarus

Western nations have not abandoned their aspirations to "tear" Belarus away from Russia and are preparing for a revanche in the republic: "They appear to be waiting for an opportune moment."

A violent overthrow of power in Belarus "would nullify all integration achievements" and create a hotspot of instability on Russia’s borders.

Russia and Belarus do not intend to stand idly by and watch the West’s attempts to destabilize the situation in the country.

The EU against peace in Ukraine

The intention of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas to compile a list of demands for Russia within the framework of the Ukrainian settlement once again demonstrates "the European bureaucracy’s determination to prevent an end to hostilities by any means."

It is the EU that is preventing Ukraine from reaching any compromises towards a settlement, "by promising to provide everything necessary for the continuation of combat operations."

The rhetoric, insults, and unending stream of falsehoods from Europeans make it impossible "to even consider them acceptable not just as negotiators, but as neighbours at the table" on Ukrainian settlement.

Few other European states undermine Russia-US negotiation efforts as much as France.

There is every reason to believe that behind French President Emmanuel Macron’s statements lies not a desire to negotiate, but rather an intent to interject himself and his demands into the negotiation process.

Situation regarding the admission of Russian athletes

Russia will work towards the full-fledged reinstatement of the Russian Olympic Committee and the restoration of Russian athletes’ rights in the global sports arena. Approximately 70 international sports federations already allow adult athletes from Russia to compete internationally. Youth athletes have once again been granted the opportunity to compete under the national flag and to the tune of the country’s anthem.

Deteriorating situation in Cuba

Russian diplomats are providing all necessary assistance to compatriots in Cuba to facilitate their return home: "We are, of course, also in contact with all government authorities, ministries, and agencies of the Russian government to resolve this situation and provide assistance to Russian citizens."

External forces are "seeking to worsen the energy crisis in Cuba" and to cancel air service to the island republic.

The Foreign Ministry advises Russian nationals "to take the current circumstances" and risks into account and to carefully monitor recommendations regarding Cuba.

Contacts with France

The stated desire of Macron to hold a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin has not progressed "beyond words."

France is acting as the "flagship of the anti-Russian course" in Europe, actively promoting the myth of a Russian threat not only to Russia but, allegedly, to all of Western Europe.

The French leadership unilaterally broke off all ties. "The rejection of dialogue was not our choice, but a decision by the French leadership, which, of course, is entirely entitled to determine its own actions."

Moscow "harbours no illusions" about Paris’s desire to restore ties. "Therefore, we prefer to judge former partners not by words and promises, but by their actions," Zakharova said.

Kuril Islands

Moscow has emphasized to Tokyo that Russian sovereignty over the Kuril Islands is non-negotiable: "Russia’s legitimate sovereignty over the Kuril Islands was determined by the outcome of the Second World War and is enshrined in the Russian Constitution."