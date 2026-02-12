Another child reunites with family in Russia, commissioner says

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Another child will be reunited with his family in Russia, while five more kids will return to their families in Ukraine, Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova said.

"We continue work to reunite children with their families in Russia, Ukraine and third countries as ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Another child is coming back home to Russia. Besides, four boys and a girl aged between four and 15 will reunite with their families in Ukraine," she wrote on Telegram.

According to the commissioner, one of the boys lived with his grandfather but after he died, the boy decided to move to Ukraine to live with his mother. Another child was left with his grandparents after his mother’s death, but he later chose to move in with his uncle who has since taken custody of him. The other three kids who were staying at a children’s institution will now reunite with their mothers in Ukraine. "We assist the process based on requests from any of the parents or other close relatives that have the necessary legal rights, and we take the minors’ opinion into account, as well as the circumstances of their situations," the children’s rights commissioner added.