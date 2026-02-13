Ukraine to receive $38 bln worth of Western weapons in 2026 — defense ministry

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Kiev secured commitments for the supplies of $38 bln worth of Western weapons in 2026 at a contact group meeting in Brussels, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a statement published on its website.

Certain countries will provide Kiev with $6 bln in military aid packages in the near future, including $2.5 bln for drones, $500 mln for US weapons purchases under the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, $2 bln for air defenses, and funds to be spent on artillery shells procurement, Ukrainian troop training and other expenses.

Among other things, the UK has pledged to allocate an additional $500 mln pounds ($681 mln) for Ukraine’s air defenses, as well as 150 mln pounds ($204 mln) for US weapons purchases under the PURL program. London’s military aid to Ukraine will total ·3 bln ($4.1 bln) in 2026.

Germany, in turn, has undertaken to spend one bln euros on purchasing drones, developing air defenses and boosting drone assault units as part of its 11.5 bln euro ($13.64 bln) military aid package for Ukraine.

Norway will allocate $7 bln in 2026, including $1.4 bln for drones, $700 mln for air defenses, $200 mln for artillery systems, and $125 mln for the PURL initiative. The Netherlands has committed to spend at least 0.25% of its GDP on military aid to Ukraine in 2026, and to allocate 90 mln euros ($106.74 mln) under the PURL program. Belgium is allocating one bln euros ($1.14 bln) in 2026. Sweden will allocate 3.7 bln euros ($4.39 bln) in 2026, including 1.2 bln euros ($1.42 bln) expected to be provided in the near future and 100 mln euros ($119 mln) contributed to the PURL program. Denmark plans to allocate $2 bln in 2026. Spain is allocating $1.2 bln in 2026. Canada will spend $50 mln on the production of Ukrainian weapons in Europe and $45 mln on media support. Iceland will spend $8 mln on the PURL initiative and another $2.4 mln on weapons purchases for Kiev through NATO’s programs.

Lithuania is allocating $265 mln in 2026, Latvia will allocate 0.25% of GDP, and Estonia’s share will also stand at 0.25% of GDP. Australia has announced plans to make a contribution to the PURL program but has not detailed its size yet. Portugal has also pledged to contribute to the PURL program and send armored vehicles and drones to Kiev. Slovenia has committed to allocating $5 mln, and Turkey promised to help Ukraine strengthen its air defenses without announcing the details of the projected measures or the amount of funds to be allocated.