Economy, special op, taxes most popular topics on social media following Putin’s Q&A

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The majority of discussions on social media sparked by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference revolved around the topics of economic growth, special military operation and taxes.

A research by Russia’s Medialogia automated real-time media monitoring and analysis system, obtained by TASS, says that "the Q&A session and year-end press conference’s most discussed topics in the Russian-language segment of the social media were related to economy, progress of the special military operation, peace talks and raising taxes."

Since the start of the event at noon Friday and until 10:00 p.m. Moscow time [7:00 p.m. GMT], approximately 1.5 million messages about it were posted on social media.

The question about the growth of economy deserved the most attention with over 105,000 mentions, followed by the situation on the frontline and readiness for negotiations (47,300) and a discussion on raising taxes (35,600).

The top ten also included questions about the demographic situation, phone scam, child allowances, Russia’s future, Max messenger and the growth of consumer prices.

The rating was based on Russian-language posts at all major social media platforms, forums and blogging sites.