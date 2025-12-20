Russia attaches great importance to developing relations with African partners — Putin

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a greeting read by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, stated that Russia prioritizes developing "friendly, fully equal, and mutually beneficial relations with African partners."

"It is symbolic that this event is taking place in Egypt," the greeting at the second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum stated. Putin noted that African states "possess enormous economic and human potential and are playing an increasingly significant role in global politics," establishing the continent as a key center of the "multipolar world order."

He highlighted intensified cooperation, with Russia supporting African nations in security, food security, counterterrorism, disaster relief and disease control and stressed that the conference is tasked with reviewing the progress of the current Action Plan and outlining new joint work in trade, economics and investment. Putin expressed confidence that discussions would prepare for the next Russia-Africa Summit with concrete proposals.