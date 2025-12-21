MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Deep State attempts to provoke the third world war by fueling anti-Russian paranoia in the European Union and the United Kingdom, Russian special presidential envoy and chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said, commenting on the statement made by US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Gabbard denied mass media reports on presence of Russia’s plans to establish control over the entire territory of Ukraine and other parts of the former Soviet Union in her statement posted earlier on the X.

"Director of National Intelligence Gabbard is great not only for documenting the Obama/Biden origins of the Russia hoax, but now for exposing the deep-state warmonger machinery trying to incite WW3 by fueling anti-Russian paranoia across the UK and EU. Voices of reason matter — restore sanity, peace, and security," Dmitriev said on the X.