Tanker apprehended by the US near Venezuela sailed under flag of Panama — newspaper

NEW YORK, December 21. /TASS/. The oil tanker intercepted by the US near the coast of Venezuela sailed under the flag of Panama and carried cargo for an oil trader from China, The New York Times (NYT) reports, citing sources.

According to them, the case in point is the Centuries vessel that transported Venezuelan oil. She is not in the black list of the US Treasury Department, the newspaper said. The cargo belonged to an oil trader from China that supplies oil from Venezuela to Chinese refineries.