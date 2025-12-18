MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The Mindich-Zelensky case will lead to harsh repercussions among the Ukrainian elite if the conflict ends, with Western diplomats not ruling out reprisals by angry fellow citizens, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a press release.

"There is a growing belief in the West that the Mindich-Zelensky case will inevitably lead to a harsh reckoning among the Ukrainian elite if the conflict ends. Vladimir Zelensky himself will also have to answer for his actions. At the same time, Western diplomats do not rule out retaliation from angry citizens," the press bureau said.

The SVR pointed out that the Mindich-Zelensky case is undermining Ukraine. "According to information received by the SVR, Western countries’ diplomatic missions have reported increasing negative consequences for Ukraine from the Mindich-Zelensky case, with everyone in Ukraine’s government, including Vladimir Zelensky himself, implicated [in corruption]. At the same time, the population is growing increasingly fatigued from the protracted armed conflict. Many Ukrainian citizens have lost relatives and friends or seen them injured. They are beginning to realize that, for the leaders of the Ukrainian junta, the war has long since become a tool for unrestrainedly looting financial aid generously provided by the West," the press bureau noted. According to the SVR, in this situation, "as many as more than half of Ukrainians are willing to recognize Russia’s sovereignty over seized territory in exchange for a ceasefire, and their number is growing."

The SVR added that another consequence of the corruption scandal "in the Ukrainian upper echelons" was, according to Western diplomats, a sharp decline in the morale of Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines. "More and more recently mobilized soldiers are leaving their positions, unwilling to risk death or injury to replenish Zelensky's team's foreign bank accounts. The unprecedented increase in desertions has forced the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office to remove statistics on newly opened criminal cases involving the unauthorized abandonment of military units from published data," the statement said.

The press bureau also pointed out that representatives of Western diplomatic circles are paying attention to the rapid decline in the authority of top Ukrainian military commander Alexander Syrsky, "known for his close ties to Zelensky's circle." "There is a widespread opinion among the officer corps that defeats on the front lines could be beneficial if they lead to the commander-in-chief's resignation," the SVR emphasized.

Mindich case

On November 10, Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced a large-scale operation dubbed Midas to uncover a major corruption scheme in the energy sector. Searches were conducted at the home of Timur Mindich, who is often referred to as Zelensky’s "wallet," as well as at the residence of Justice Minister German Galuschenko, who had previously served as Minister of Energy, and at the Energoatom company. The NABU then began publishing excerpts from conversations in Mindich’s apartment, during which corruption schemes were discussed.

On November 11, NABU filed the first charges, including Mindich as the head of a criminal organization, as well as former Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Minister of National Unity Alexey Chernyshov, who remains close with Zelensky. On the same day, the government prematurely terminated the powers of the supervisory board of Energoatom, and on November 12, the Verkhovna Rada received resignation letters from Galushchenko and Energy Minister Svetlana Grinchuk. Mindich, who is called Zelensky’s friend and "wallet," left Ukraine a few hours before the searches to Israel. On November 17, it was reported that Andrey Yermak, head of Zelensky's office, may appear in NABU recordings under the pseudonym Ali Baba. On the morning of November 28, Yermak's office was searched, and by evening Zelensky had dismissed him.

Meanwhile, according to Ukrainian media reports, this is only part of the scheme, and materials may soon appear about the involvement of senior officials in corruption in the defense sector, particularly in the area of public procurement.