S-400 was not on agenda of Putin-Erdogan meeting in Ashgabat, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russia’s S-400 air defense missile systems were not on the agenda of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ashgabat, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"No, we do not think so. This topic was not on the agenda," Peskov replied to a request for a comment on a Bloomberg report that Erdogan during a recent meeting with Putin in Ashgabat allegedly mentioned Turkey's wish to return the S-400s to Russia and for an explanation if Kremlin saw that as a blow to bilateral relations.

The Russian and Turkish leaders met on December 12 on the sidelines of the Peace and Trust Forum in Ashgabat. The meeting was held behind closed doors. Putin and Erdogan noted that relations between Moscow and Ankara are developing very well in all areas, and that there are no significant problems in the relationship between the two countries, Peskov said following the meeting.