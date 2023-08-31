Russian Cabinet sets export duties for fertilizers from September 1

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The Russian government has introduced export duties of 7% with the minimal rate to be set depending on the fertilizer type starting September 1 until the end of 2024.

The draft decree from the Cabinet is posted on the federal website of draft regulations.

The duty rate will be in force from September 1, 2023 until December 31, 2024. According to the document, the duty will be 7% but not less than 1,100 rubles ($11.47) per metric ton of nitrogen fertilizers, 7% but not less than 2,100 rubles ($21.9) per metric ton of phosphate fertilizers, and 7% but not less than 1,800 rubles ($18.77) per metric ton of potash fertilizers.