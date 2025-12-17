MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East servicemen, having liberated the Gerasimovka settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, have taken a 2-kilometer front line and a 1-kilometer deep section on the western bank of the Gaichur River, Russian defense sources told TASS.

"Servicemen of the 36th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 29th Army of Battlegroup East continue to enlarge the bridgehead on the western bank of the Gaichur River near the Gerasimovka settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. As a result of active combat operations, assault groups of the 36th Brigade advanced along the western bank, taking under control a 2-kilometer sector along the front and up to a kilometer in depth," the source said.

He emphasized that up to two platoons of Ukrainian armed forces personnel from the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade, two armored combat vehicles, and 12 Baba-Yaga hexacopters were destroyed during the settlement liberation operation.

"Taking of this settlement is another step toward securing the western bank of the Gaichur River and subsequently advancing deeper into the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the defense source said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Gerasimovka on December 17.